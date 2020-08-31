Darlene Lillian Anderson

Darlene Lillian Anderson, 81, of Hibbing, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family.

Darlene was born on August 15, 1939 to Joe and Edna (Mandigo) Berens. She grew up in Bear River, Minn., on the family farm with brothers Kenneth Berens, Emmitt (Judy) Berens and sisters Virgie (Plez) Heinneman and Betty Dorrington.

Throughout Darlene’s life she enjoyed fishing, camping, traveling the U.S. by motorcycle and RV with dear friends, gardening, baking and spending time with her family. She especially enjoyed making many crafts and attending craft shows.

Darlene is survived by her three children, Becky (Keith) Olson of Hibbing, Leonard (Linda) Anderson of Wadena and Lawrence Anderson of Hibbing; her nine grandchildren, Joshua (Kim Jones) Findley, Jennell (Todd) Jerkovich, Tiffany (Jeff Hovet) Burdick, Nicole (Dwayne) Kooker, Miranda (Jarvis) Leintz, Crystal (Johnny) Defoe, Lindsey Anderson, Anthony Salin, and Andrea Salin; 28 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; sisters-in-law, Shirley Szweduik and Pat Anderson; and brother-in-law, Darrel (Carrie) Anderson; and numerous nieces and nephews that she loved dearly; and her special friend Emerton (Bubby) Heinneman.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Helmer Anderson Jr.; parents, Joe and Edna Berens; brothers-in-law, Harley Heinneman, Lyle Dorrington; and sister-in-law, Nancy Berens.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, September 4, at the Open Door Church in Hibbing, 12025 Corey Track Road, Hibbing.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries