Darlene Janet Begich, 85, died on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Virginia.
She was born July 12, 1935, to Finnish and Swedish immigrants Simbart and Fanny (Wirtanen) Mattson in Togo, Minn. She attended elementary school in Togo and was a graduate of Alango High School. Following her graduation, she attended Valley City, N.D., and Black Hills Teacher's College where she earned a certificate to teach in rural North Dakota schools. She taught grades 1– 3 in rural Mott, N.D., for two years. She moved to Virginia in 1956 and worked at the East Range Clinic. She retired in July 1999 with 42 years and 10 months of employment. In 1967 she was united in marriage to Louis Begich. They made their home in Virginia to this date.
Darlene is survived by her brother, Ronald (Heidi Marie) Mattson of Paynesville, Minn.; many nieces and nephews; and special friend, Deb Manninen.
Preceding her in death were her parents; husband; brothers, Rodney and Robert Mattson; sisters, Shirley Wirkkula and Marjory DeMillo; nieces, Vicki Wirkkula and Deise Patzer; and nephew, Louis DeMillo Jr.
At Darlene's request, there will be no service.
Inurnment will be in Calvary Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.