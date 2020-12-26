Darlene Hope Skorich, 81, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at Waterview Pines Nursing Home in Virginia due to lung cancer and a brainstem tumor.
Darlene was born June 2, 1939, in Albert Lea, Minn., to Rolland and Helen (Haight) Oothoudt. She lived in Minneapolis through 9th grade then her family moved to Forest Lake, Minn. Darlene graduated from Forest Lake High School class of 1957. Darlene then began nurse training at St. Barnabas in Minneapolis graduating as an LPN in 1959. Darlene went back to school after her boys were older, first to Hibbing Community college where she earned an Associate of Science Degree in Nursing in May 1985, and then she completed her Bachelor of Science in Nursing at Bemidji State University in May 1987.
Darlene married Michael G. Skorich in 1959 in Minneapolis. Darlene worked in nursing first as an LPN in St. Cloud, Seattle, Wash., Escanaba, Mich., and Minneapolis. In 1973 the family moved to Virginia, where Darlene continued to work in nursing and for Michael’s Chiropractic Clinic. Following completion of her RN degrees, Darlene went to work for the Arrowhead Nursing Home and other facilities on the Iron Range before moving briefly to Palm Springs, Calif. Darlene returned to the Range and accepted a position with St. Louis County Public Health Department where she worked as a Public Health Nurse until her retirement in December 2004.
Darlene was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Virginia. Darlene enjoyed knitting and had a special love of animals. But Darlene’s greatest love was her family.
Darlene was also a diehard Minnesota Vikings fan. The family sends out a heartfelt invite to any Minnesota Vikings player, past or present, to attend her funeral to let her down one last time.
Darlene is survived by sons, Michael J. (Kay) Skorich of Bartlett, Tenn., Peter (Brenda) Skorich of Virginia, and Nicholas (Mary Beth) Skorich of Eveleth; grandchildren: Amanda (Tony Rikess) of St. Paul, Megan (Josh) Lundberg of Britt, Mary Skorich of Virginia, and Sky (Torri Jones) Skorich of Minneapolis; and one great-granddaughter expected in April 2021. She is also survived by one sister, Maxine Rollins of Carol Stream, Ill., nieces, nephews, and extended family, including her former husband, Michael G. Skorich of Grand Rapids.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Anthony D. Skorich in January 2019; and sister, LaVonne Brass in July 2019.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Fairview Range Medical Center, Fairview Range Oncology, Waterview Pines and Essentia East Range Hospice for their compassionate care of Darlene during this time.
Funeral services for Darlene will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, at Landmark Funeral Home chapel. Pastor Eric Roth officiating. Face masks, and social distancing required.
Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Mesabi Humane Society.
