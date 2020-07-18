Darlene Emily Crippa, of Tempe, Ariz., passed away Sunday July 12, 2020 after a 2 month battle with colon cancer.
She was born to William (Bill) and Dorothy Guentzel on Nov. 24, 1937, in Bemidji, Minn. The third of six children, Lyle, Norma, Geri, Bob and Sharon.
Darlene grew up on the Guentzel family farm and attended Hibbing High School. "Dar" as most referred to her as, met her beloved husband Cesare "Chet" Crippa, while living next door to the Crippa family in Hibbing. Chet was a musician, founder, owner and operator of Crippa Music Store in Hibbing and Grand Rapids. Chet and Dar married in Hibbing March 23, 1961 with best friends Jim and Elaine Baldrica as their attendants. Dar and Chet had two children, Kevin and Holly.
After Chet passed away in 1975, Dar and her children moved from Hibbing to Edina then to Rochester, Minn., and back to Edina for a majority of her years in Minn. With each and every move, Darlene was known for her fabulous taste and talent in interior design. She loved to "signaturize" her homes by fully remodeling and redecorating them. This also reflected her personal style as well, as she loved and appreciated fine clothing and was always very "stylish!" While in Minneapolis, she became a partner in two restaurants with Minneapolis Restaurateur, John Rimarcik. In Rochester, she owned and operated a hotel, called The Miller House.
Darlene had a large collection of recipe books, and was known for her divine desserts. She loved cooking and baking wonderful meals for family dinners and for friends. In her younger years, she enjoyed singing, listening to music, curling, playing cards, knitting, sewing, crocheting and designing things. In recent years, she even designed and created her own comfort clothing line/label called "Lily of the Valley." She has always loved her church, reading and sharing the Bible, praying and listening to gospel music. Two of her favorite charities were SMILE TRAIN to help children with cleft palates, and St Jude. Dar was always extremely kind, generous, deeply compassionate and always helping others out in any way she could.
Darlene will be remembered as a smart, strong, passionate, kind, determined, tenacious, very independent business woman as well as a deeply devoted, loving, caring, wife, mother, sister, auntie, friend and neighbor. She loved to laugh and enjoyed a good clean joke or tease anytime. Her favorite word was "AWESOME!" Anyone who knew Dar, knew her priorities through her wonderful stories. She had such pride in her love for her Lord and Savior, her husband, children, grandsons, relatives and friends. One of her precious nieces compared her Auntie Dar like this "In a bouquet of flowers, Auntie Dar would be the most beautiful, vibrant, red, 'standout flower' in that bouquet."
She is survived by her son, Kevin Crippa; daughter, Holly DeLuca; grandsons, Dante and Cesare (Chaz) DeLuca; sisters, Norma Halt, Geri Rebrovich and Sharon Laeupple.
Her final days were spent looking forward to the glory of heaven, where she will be reunited with her dear husband, baby daughter, parents, two brothers, friends and family.
Donations in honor of Darlene may be made to Smile Train or St Jude.
Due to circumstances caused by the Coronavirus, services will be held for the immediate family and live streamed. Please visit the messenger mortuary website https://www.messingermortuary.com/listings and enter Darlene Crippa in the search field to leave a tribute on the tribute wall and obtain service information.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.