Darlene Catherine Voltin passed away on May 26, 2022 at the age of 71.
Darlene was born on February 28, 1951 in Watertown, Minnesota to Milton and Catherine (Jaschke) Voltin of Delano.
She attended St. Peter’s Catholic School as a child and graduated from Delano High School in 1969. After high school, Darlene attended St. Cloud State where she met her life long friend Rick Nolan and decided to work on his campaign as he ran for United States Congress in the early 1970’s. She moved to Washington D.C. and spent several years involved in progressive politics.
She returned to Minnesota and became a union negotiator, community activist, and eventually a federal mediator. She received numerous accolades and awards and was well-known and respected in her field.
She enjoyed spending quality time with her family and friends and was famous for taking her many nieces and nephews on “special days out” each year and spoiling them. Holidays and special occasions were especially important to Darlene and her generosity and love were always felt by everyone involved. As she became a grand aunt, her penchant for making each occasion special continued for the next generation of kids.
Darlene will be greatly missed by her loved ones.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Milton and Catherine.
She is survived by her siblings, Darwin (Virginia) Voltin, Howard (Kathy) Voltin, Donna (Al) Pouliot, Sheldon Voltin, and Vicky (Tim) Rajewsky; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 4th, 2022, at 12 p.m. at the Iten Funeral Chapel in Delano, Minnesota. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. prior to the celebration. We will welcome stories and memories of Darlene to be shared as we remember an amazing person in our lives.
Arrangements are with the Iten Funeral Home in Delano, Minnesota.
