Funeral service for Darlene Anna Chance, 88, of Hoyt Lakes, will be 10 a.m. Monday, March 28, 2022 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Aurora with Pastor Donald Stauty officiating. Visitation will be Sunday from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. at Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora and will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in the Hoyt Lakes Memorial Cemetery.
Darlene died Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Essentia Health – St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.
She was born Feb. 24, 1934, in Pomeroy, Iowa to Herman and Anna (Mohr) Jesse. Darlene was raised in Pomeroy and graduated from Pomeroy High School in 1951. She worked in the insurance industry in DesMoines. There she met her husband at Allied Insurance. She and Mayo were married Dec. 16, 1951. They had three children in Iowa and later moved to Hoyt Lakes where they had two additional children.
Darlene worked at Holiday Gas Station in Aurora for 24 years, retiring in 1999. She was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church and its guilds. She enjoyed knitting and playing cards at the Senior Center where she served as President for 20 years.
Survivors include her husband, Mayo; children: Robert (Kathleen McKinstra) Chance of Bemidji, David Chance of Duluth, Donna (Gary) Sarppo of New Brighton, and Duane Chance of St. Paul; grandchildren: Cole and Jade Hansen, Carol Chance and Jazmine Sarppo; great grandchildren: Andrew and Evelyn; brother, LeRoy “Pete” (Ruth) Jesse of Pomeroy, Iowa; sister, Pauline Roush of Prescott, Ariz.; numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Anna; daughter, Deborah Hansen; brother, Harold Jesse.
