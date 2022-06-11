Darleen Faye Johnson

Darleen Faye Johnson, 89, of Orr, Minn., passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 22, 2022.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 18, at 2 p.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church, Orr. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

