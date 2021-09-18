Dante Francesco Fraboni, 61, died from cancer on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Tucson, Ariz.
He was born on Aug. 4, 1960, in Hibbing, Minn., and was the youngest child of Angelo Domenic and Gloria Viola (Soderlund) Fraboni.
Dante moved with his family to Wisconsin in 1966 and graduated from Monona Grove High School. He studied fine art and commercial art at UW-Madison and MATC, respectively. Shortly thereafter, he set off for Arizona.
Dante spent the rest of his life in the Tucson area involved in the art community and established Dante Fraboni Studios. He worked in sandstone, designing, carving, and building signs and tables. Dante continued in metal art, using rusted steel to fashion garden art, gates, and arbors. His work was whimsical, beautiful, unique, thought provoking, and made people smile.
He was a soft-spoken man, insightful and kind with an uplifting word. He was admired by many within the Tucson Art Community, and was one among many lifelong friends of Bill W.
Dante is survived by his five siblings: Michael, Daria, Rosanne, Steven and Garry, along with their families; and his close longtime friends in the Tucson communities.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Angelo and Gloria Fraboni; and his sister, Jeannie Fraboni.
Dante’s funeral service and burial were held in Marana, Ariz.
A celebration of his life will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, at Grace-St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 2331 E. Adams St. Tucson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made online to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org/involved/donate.html.
Thank you to Liz for the love you showed and shared with Dante. Also, to Pancho for being Dante’s first and lifelong Tucson friend.
Online condolences may be made at www.maranamortuarycemetery.com.
