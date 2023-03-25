Dante A. Tini
Dante A. Tini, 75, of Eveleth died Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing, MN with family by his side.
Dante A. Tini
He was born on November 24, 1947 in Virginia to Vincent A. and Mollie A. (Dolensek) Tini.
Dante was a lifelong resident of Eveleth, spending his years between Ely Lake and St. Mary’s Lake and loving every minute of it. Dante graduated from Eveleth High School in 1966.
From there he went to Bemidji State University and earned his B.S. in Industrial Arts in 1970.
Next, he took a position as an industrial arts teacher in Park Forest, Illinois.
He returned to Northern Minnesota to become a Master Plumber, working alongside his father running the family business, Tini Plumbing and Heating. Upon becoming president in 1991, Dante expanded the business to the new name, Tini Mechanical Contractors.
Dante was always community oriented. He served as President of the Jaycees, President of the Plumbing, Heating, and Cooling Contractors Association, and he was an active member of the Virginia Chamber of Commerce and the Virginia Elks for many years. He enjoyed meeting, working, and coordinating many events for these various organizations.
Dante is survived by his wife, Juliana Tini, his former wife, Karen Tini, his daughters, Jeannine Pierce (Jeff), Janelle Mueller (Tom), Bambi Shelby (Doyal), and Kelly Nelson (Dan); his brother, John Tini (Donna) and his sister, Renee Prout (Mike Pugleasa), his grandchildren, Mary Kate, Madeline, Abigail, Erica, Seth, Gabriela, Peyton, Anthony, Bryanna, Amanda and Payton. As well as several nieces and nephews. And not to forget, his very close friend and coffee buddy, David Karpik.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Vincent and Mollie, his wife, LaRae Tini, his youngest brother, Daniel Tini, brother-in-law, Donald Carlberg, sister-in-law, Jeris Lax, niece, Jamie “Fred” Holmes, and nephew, Kyle Cashman.
A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, March 27, 2023 at the Resurrection Catholic Church in Eveleth, visitation to precede at 10:00 a.m. Lunch will be served following the service. Burial at the Eveleth Cemetery. Celebrant will be Fr. Justin Fish. Later that afternoon, we invite everyone to join the family at Margie’s Roosevelt Bar for a toast and celebration of Dante’s life.
Arrangements are entrusted to Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth. www.cron-sheehy.com
