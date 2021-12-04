Danny Perunovich

Danny Perunovich, 67, of Hibbing, died Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at Fairview Range

Medical Center in Hibbing. It is with great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of Danny. He was born an Eveleth Golden Bear on April 14, 1954, to Daniel and Louise (Nicolelli) Perunovich. He later attended and graduated from Hibbing High School. Danny lived life to the

fullest. He loved his family, friends, and strangers. Anyone who knows Danny has a smile on

their face right now. He never had a bad word for anyone. His arms were always open for a hug.

Danny loved his sports. He could talk for hours about baseball, football, basketball, and hockey.

He and his best friend, Micky Marolt, lived for the stock car races. He enjoyed going to the movie theater with his mom. Danny was a talented artist exhibiting his work at the Range Center and SoHo and received national recognition in Washington, DC for his amazing watercolor

paintings.

Danny is survived by his loving mom, Louise Perunovich; along with his brothers, Steve (Patty) Perunovich, Jim (Susan) Perunovich; and his sister Danelle (Tony) Brascugli; along with numerous nieces, nephews, extended relatives, friends, and special friends Micky and Pam.

He was preceded in death by his father, Daniel.

Please do not be sad for Danny’s passing. Be joyful knowing that he is pain free with a smile on his face. Danny has now gone to heaven to join his dad, uncles, aunts, and grandma, where he will watch over all of us.

We welcome you to a service at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, at the First Lutheran Church in Hibbing.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.

Interment will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 13, at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.

To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Danny Perunovich as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
