Daniel ‘Shadow’ Dale Reitmajer

Daniel ‘Shadow’ Dale Reitmajer of Makinen unexpectedly passed away Aug. 31, 2022 while on a camping trip in the Superior National Forest.

He was born April 23, 1959 in Lincoln, Neb. Parents Daryl and Venis (Placek) Reitmajer.

To plant a tree in memory of Daniel Reitmajer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries