Daniel ‘Shadow’ Dale Reitmajer of Makinen unexpectedly passed away Aug. 31, 2022 while on a camping trip in the Superior National Forest.
He was born April 23, 1959 in Lincoln, Neb. Parents Daryl and Venis (Placek) Reitmajer.
Daniel grew up in Wahoo, Neb., loving the outdoors, and as a young boy he became an Eagle Scout, which saved his life a few times through the years. Daniel received his nickname after graduating from Milford College and working as a ‘shadow’ at Cherney Autobody in Wahoo, Neb. As he required more adventure, he moved to northern Minnesota to work with longtime friends at Ash-Ka-Nam resort. Daniel then met Donna, settling down in Minnesota to build his family. He was always up for an adventure, finding ways to add to his long list of outrageous stories.
Daniel enjoyed riding motorcycles, camping, cooking and most of all spending time with his family. Those of you who had the honor to meet him enjoyed how spontaneous, outgoing, loving, and adventurous he was while living a full life.
Survived by wife Donna, Makinen; daughters Ginny (Josh) Mitchell, Boone, IA; Deanna Reitmajer, Virginia, MN; sons Daniel E. Reitmajer, Makinen; Donovan Reitmajer, Makinen; sister Dawn (Jay) Pabian, Omaha, Neb. Many beautiful grandchildren, Malachite, Poppy, Wren, Miles, Carson, Zayley, and Adaya; special mother in law Charlene Frye, Eveleth.
He was preceded in death by parents Daryl and Venis Reitmajer.
A celebration of life will be held October 15 at the Gilbert VFW from 1-4 p.m. Celebration of life October 22 in Wahoo, Neb., 4-6 p.m. at the Wheel House.
