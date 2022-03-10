Daniel S. Zager, 55, of Virginia, Minn., passed away suddenly on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth, Minn.
Daniel was born in the year of our Lord from the Virginia Hospital on April 13, 1966, to Stanley and Katherine (Milkovich) Zager.
Daniel went to school in Chisholm, Minn., in the mid 1970s at a time when it was not acceptable for severely mental retard people who were not meant to be seen out in the public because of their developmental disability, and was seen by others as not acceptable.
Daniel enjoyed spending most of his time outside in the summer time playing on his swing set in his backyard.
He was driven in a car on car rides while looking at houses while the car drove by.
Daniel helped deliver groceries into the house on the order of his parents on certain occasions when he felt like doing it.
Daniel was a kind person and a beautiful child as a son and brother. Daniel, my brother, was my best friend.
Daniel’s light from his aura will never be extinguished and I will always remember you and love you. Daniel will never be forgotten. You will forever remain in my memory.
No one walks alone.
Daniel is survived by his sister, Mary Zager of Virginia.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Stanley and Katherine Zager; and by a brother, Johnnie Zager.
Private Catholic church services for the funeral for family only will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 11, on the south-side of Virginia at Holy Spirit Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. Brandon Moravitz as celebrant. Burial for family only will follow the service in the afternoon of March 11.
Arrangements are with Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
