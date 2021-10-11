Daniel was born Nov. 22, 1948, in Virginia, Minn., to John Sr. and Betty (Creighton) Gregorich. He was a 1966 graduate of Gilbert High School and later enlisted with the U.S. Army. He served in Germany during the Vietnam Era as a radio repairman.
Following his military service, he worked for Erie Mining Company as a laborer for ten years and then for John Nartnik as a heavy equipment operator. Daniel was a “jack of all trades.”
Survivors include his brothers, William and John (Dawn) Gregorich of Biwabik; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents: John Sr. and Betty; siblings: Bobby, Joe, Sharon and Jeannie.
A gathering of family and friends for Daniel Paul “Dunc” Gregorich, 72, of Grand Rapids, formerly of Gilbert, will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert.
A family graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday in the Gilbert Cemetery with Fr. Justin Fish officiating.
Military honors will be accorded by the Gilbert VFW Post.
