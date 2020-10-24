Daniel “Mr. D” Henry Davidson, 85, of Virginia, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Essentia Health, St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.
Daniel was born on July 31, 1935 to Henry and Eva (Wounala) Davidson in Annandale, Minn. He was raised and helped on the family farm until he graduated from Annandale High School. He was drafted into the US Army and served in Toule, France until 1959. Daniel was united in marriage to Patricia Ann Mohr on Oct. 1, 1960 in Hutchinson, Minn. They resided in Minneapolis, and Daniel worked for the Northern Pacific Railroad, Otis Elevator Construction, and the Greyhound Bus Lines. The couple moved to Virginia in 1962 to start their family. Daniel worked for the ASCS agency under the USDA for 23 years where he served as MN Director, Vice President, State President, and National Director. After retiring he worked as a courier for the East Range Clinics, Ltd.
He was an active member of Gethsemane Lutheran Church, Moose Lodge 1117, and the Virginia Jaycee’s. He was the Cubmaster for the local Boy Scouts of America (Pack 115), youth hockey coach, and a devoted northsider for six decades. Daniel volunteered regularly with the Salvation Army, was on the Virginia Co-op Board, and served on the Virginia Police and Fire Commission. He also was an advisor for numerous state and local agricultural organizations, and participated in a variety of other community projects.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia “Patty”; children: Danee’ (Jim) Haenke of Lakeland, Deron (Sheila) Davidson of Virginia, Devin (Jolene) Davidson of Annandale; six grandchildren: Danny (Emily) Lawrence, Hannah (Sam) Davidson-Teff, Sarah, Rebekah, Hale, and Elora Davidson; one great-grandson: Theo Lawrence; siblings: Josie (Bill) Triplett, Gabriel Davidson, and Henrietta (Ron) Aronsohn.
Daniel was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters: Jeanette Motari and Juliet Hamm.
Due to Covid-19, a private family service will be held at Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Virginia with Pastor Amy Janssen officiating.
Burial will be at a later date in the Riverside Cemetery in Annandale.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
