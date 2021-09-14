Daniel McLeod passed away on Sept. 8, 2021, at his home in Baxter, Minn.
Daniel was born on Sept. 6, 1953, to John and Patricia (Schemmel) McLeod in Chisholm, Minn. He graduated from Chisholm High School with the class of 1971. He also graduated from the University of MN Duluth with his bachelor’s degree in business. Dan was an avid hunter, fisherman, and sports fan, especially hockey. He will be remembered for his great sense of humor and storytelling.
He is survived by his son, John (Malia McCarthy) McLeod; sisters, Constance (Charles) Hvass, Jacqueline (John) Werket, Sally (Gary) Goroni; brother, Patrick McLeod; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; nephew, Ian McCauley; and brother, John Niemi.
Private family services will be held.
