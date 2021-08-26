Daniel M. Jurenic Sr., 62, of Virginia died Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at home surrounded by family.
He was born on Nov. 10, 1958, in Virginia to Albert J. and Barbara (Begich) Jurenic.
Daniel graduated from Eveleth High School in 1977. He worked as a master glazier both residential and commercial. He was a member of the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades Local Union No. 106 of Duluth. Daniel was united in marriage to Sherry Lynn Johnson on June 21, 2014 in Eveleth. They loved the outdoors, camping, Harley riding, sight-seeing, going on trips and visiting the North Shore. Daniel especially loved time spent with his wife, Sherry and family.
He is survived by his wife, Sherry; daughter, April (Anthony) Shavor; son, Daniel (CJ) Jurenic; step-children, Gwen (Thomas) Nelson, Troy (Kristen Kangas) Oklak; grandchildren, Conner, Kristina, Kaylee, Sam, Ryder, Sienna, Asher and Zoey; siblings, Katherine Purkat, Albert (Velvalee) Jurenic, Rose Jurenic; brothers-in-law, Lanny (Sharon) Johnson, David (Rebecca) Johnson, Douglas Johnson; sister-in-law, Lori (Matthew) Troutwine; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert John and Barbara (Begich) Jurenic; brother, George; nephew, Eric; and father and mother in-law, Roy and Lois Johnson.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at Resurrection Catholic Church in Eveleth. Fr. Justin Fish will officiate.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m.
Burial will be in Forbes Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth. www.cron-sheehy.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.