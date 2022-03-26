Daniel Joseph Bellerud
September 2, 1966 — March 23, 2022
Daniel Joseph Bellerud of De Pere, age 55, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. A devoted husband, father, son, and brother, his family is beyond saddened by his passing.
Dan, aka Danny, was born on Sept. 2, 1966. He graduated from Gilbert High School and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He served his country from Dec. 1985 — Jan. 1990. He met Lucy, the love of his life, while stationed in West Berlin, Germany. They were married on Jan. 28, 1989. Together they lived in Germany and Texas, eventually making their home in De Pere, Wisconsin.
Dan graduated from Amber University and LeTourneau University with a BS in economics and finances and an MBA. He worked as a financial advisor and insurance agent. Most recently, he was President of OneWisconsin Financial Group. in the Fox Valley area.
Dan was a devoted husband to Lucy and a dedicated father to Franceska, Jacob and Nicole. He was immensely proud of his children and loved them deeply. Dan loved to tinker in his workshop and was a Handyman/Mechanic Extraordinaire. He loved snowmobiling, motorcycling and Duke University. Dan had a contagious laugh and always had a joke to share. Those that knew him knew he always had their back and was willing to lend a helping hand.
Dan was preceded in death by his father, Don Bellerud; his Grandmother, Frances Ofstad; and his father-in-law, Roman Bonde.
He is survived by his wife, Lucy; and their children, Franceska, Jacob and Nicole; as well as his mother, Dolly Bellerud; and sisters, Debbie Krajsa and Vicky (Bellerud) Black. He will be greatly missed by his Uncle Tommy Ofstad, with whom he had a special bond. He also leaves behind his mother-in-law, Betty Bonde; brothers and sisters-in-law: Earl Krajsa, David Bonde, Carl (Michelle) Bonde, Mary (Marnell) Tanner, Tim Bonde, Larry (Pat) Bonde, Andrew Bonde, Will (Bev) Bonde; and many nieces and nephews. Dan will be remembered fondly by countless friends and colleagues.
Friends may call after 9 a.m. on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Family, De Pere, until the Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m. with Fr. James Baraniak O.Praem. officiating. Live stream of the Mass will be available on the Ryan Funeral Home Facebook page.
Friends and family are invited to gather afterwards at Plank Road Pub & Grill 1632 Mid Valley Dr. in De Pere to share memories and celebrate Dan’s life. The family would like to thank OneAmerica, the Bain Brook Community and the many friends who reached out in support.
Ryan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the National Alliance on Mental Illness 211 E. Franklin St. Appleton, WI 54911. Or online at www.nami.org
