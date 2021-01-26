Daniel James Tini, 70, of Lakeville, died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in his home after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was in the compassionate care of husband Don and Heartland Hospice of Roseville.
A Memorial Service for Daniel will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, at United in Christ Lutheran Church in Eveleth. Pastor John Dietz will officiate.
A gathering time for family and friends will begin one hour prior to the service at the church. Due to COVID-19 restrictions the capacity of the Church is limited to 60 persons at one time. Masks are required.
Live Streaming of the service will be available at www.baumanfuneralhome.com beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Click on Daniel’s obituary and scroll down to access the video.
Internment will take place at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.