Daniel James Tini, 70, of Lakeville, died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in his home after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was in the compassionate care of husband Don and Heartland Hospice of Roseville.
He was born July 5, 1950, the son of Vincent Anthony and Mollie Ann (Dolensek) Tini.
He was a graduate of Eveleth high school and earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Education from St. Cloud State University. He enjoyed participating in the Theater and Arts programs during his four years there.
Dan used his degree to start a Montessori School in Minneapolis where his love of children shined through. He then worked at Travelers Express for a short time before joining Northwest Airlines where he finished his career with Delta Airlines as a Reservations Agent after 26 years. During his retirement, Dan enjoyed being the Country Store Clerk at the Dakota Country General Store tourist attraction each summer. He loved to tell the stories of Dakota County history and the General Store.
Dan married Donald Carlberg on July 29, 2017, in a beautiful outdoor ceremony surrounded by family and friends at John and Donna’s home at Long Lake, Eveleth.
He loved to be with his family, and enjoyed gardening, cooking, baking and reading. His Facebook family meant the world to him, he shared his journey with them each and everyday until the end. Always sending uplifting thoughts and prayers .
Dan had an especially strong love for God and was proud to be a member of the Knights of Columbus.
Daniel is survived by his husband, Donald; siblings, John (Donna) Tini, Dante (Julie) Tini, Renee (Mike Pugleasa) Prout; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Vincent A. Tini, Mollie A. Tini; sister in law, La Rae Tini; and his loving fur babies: Vinny and Rupert.
The Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 at 11 a.m., at United in Christ Lutheran Church in Eveleth. Pastor John Dietz will officiate.
Internment will take place at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date. An updated announcement regarding the service will appear in the Mesabi Tribune in January.
The family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to friends Nancy Cauley, Mary Miller, and to the Nurses and Social Workers of Heartland Hospice for the love and support they gave Dan and Don in these past few months.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
