Daniel James Stoddard passed away Nov. 20, 2020 at Essentia Health St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth due to complications from Covid-19.

Dan was born in Duluth, Minn., and enlisted in the U. S. Army and served in Vietnam. After returning to Minnesota he worked as a train operator at MinnTac until his retirement.

He is survived by his fiancé, Cecelia Weber; siblings, Melvin Stoddard and Rebecca Johnson.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Susan.

Per Dan’s request, there will be no funeral.

Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.

