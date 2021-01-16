Daniel James Stoddard passed away Nov. 20, 2020 at Essentia Health St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth due to complications from Covid-19.
Dan was born in Duluth, Minn., and enlisted in the U. S. Army and served in Vietnam. After returning to Minnesota he worked as a train operator at MinnTac until his retirement.
He is survived by his fiancé, Cecelia Weber; siblings, Melvin Stoddard and Rebecca Johnson.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Susan.
Per Dan’s request, there will be no funeral.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
