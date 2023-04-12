Daniel James Spotts

Daniel James Spotts

Daniel James Spotts, passed away on April 2, 2023, at the age of 64 at his home in International Falls, Minn., after his brief but difficult battle with cancer.

Service information

Apr 22
Service
Saturday, April 22, 2023
3:00PM
Ranier Community Building
2099 Spruce St
Ranier, MN 56668
