Daniel James Spotts, passed away on April 2, 2023, at the age of 64 at his home in International Falls, Minn., after his brief but difficult battle with cancer.
Daniel James Spotts, passed away on April 2, 2023, at the age of 64 at his home in International Falls, Minn., after his brief but difficult battle with cancer.
He was born on January 27, 1959, in Hibbing, Minn., the son of Gerald and Barbara (Toscano) Spotts. Dan was raised in Hibbing where he also attended school and graduated in 1977 from Hibbing High School. He was united in marriage on April 12, 1980, to his wife of almost 43 years, Ronda (Peterson) Spotts. They met in the Virginia hospital where they both worked. They were blessed with two children, Britney and Nathan. Dan was a hard working, devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather. He would do anything for his family, they were his life. Dan’s typical greeting was “Hello, how are you?” with a twinkle in his eye and smile, he had a special way of making people smile and feel comfortable. You would never know when he was struggling or hurting he would always power through. Throughout his life he had multiple jobs. Dan was a hotshot firefighter, mechanic in Hibbing Taconite, a mechanic at Kmart, a mechanic and manager at Dean’s Tire. In 1995 Boise offered him a job where he worked until he retired in 2021. Since 1979 Dan was involved with the decorating business with his father-in-law. That is not where his working years ended… after his retirement he worked for Hallcon, Menards in the yard, and also at Kennedy’s City Cab. Dan always joked that after retiring it afforded him the ability to live and buy beer, and his jobs after retirement paid for the good whiskey. Dan loved the outdoors, he enjoyed wheelie riding and bird hunting, chaperoning his granddaughter Alyssa’s school activities and attending her sporting events, as well as spending time with his grandson Dominic. He had such big plans of taking them both on hiking and camping trips.
Dan is survived by his wife, Ronda; daughter, Britney (Anthony) Wolden; son, Nathan (Janice) Spotts; grandchildren, Melody Ruelle, Alyssa and Dominic Wolden; sister-in-law, Tracy (Peterson) Nuthak; father, Gerald Spotts; brothers, Thomas (Sherry) Spotts, Pete (Krista) Spotts; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Barb; brothers, Gerald and Sam; mother and father in-law, Ronald and Jackie Peterson; grandparents; and also by his beloved granddog, Boomer.
A special thank you to Dr. Crosley and staff of Essentia Clinic in International Falls and Dr. Olsen and staff at Rainy Lake Medical Center for the outstanding care and compassion through the last few months.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday April 22, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. at the Ranier Community Building, lunch to follow.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.comArrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
