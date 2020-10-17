Daniel James “Carpi” Carpenter died Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at the age of 45.
He was born Aug. 23, 1975, in Black River Falls, Wis. His parents were Sandra Gutknecht Carpenter Stein and Clifford Carpenter, formerly of Hibbing, Minn. Dan graduated from Black River Falls High School and attended Deep Sea Dive Training in Houston, Texas.
He was the owner of Dan Carpenter Trucking, Carpi’s Bar, Comeback Bar & Grill and business office space. Dan had a great sense of humor and freely shared it. He loved life, family, and his many treasured friends.
Daniel is survived by his grandmother, Grady Gutknecht; mother, Sandra Stein (Roger); three daughters, Samantha King (N.C.), Letitia Carpenter (Minn.), Isabella Carpenter (Wis.); brother, Robert Carpenter; sisters, Sheila Ellis (Peter) (Minn.), Sherry Burch (N.M.)
He was preceded in death by his father, Clifford Carpenter of Hibbing; grandparents: Clifford & Anna Carpenter of Hibbing, and Eugene Gutknecht of Black River Falls, Wis.
A Celebration of Daniel’s life is being planned for a later date.
Arrangements are with Cremation Society of Madison, Wis.
