Daniel J. Sutkowy, 69, of Virginia, died Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Essentia Health in Virginia.
He was born July 30, 1951 in Duluth, Minn., to Ted and Phyllis (Williams) Sutkowy. Danny enjoyed his tasks of woodworking and painting at the East Range Developmental Achievement Center. He was especially fond of puppies, the Minnesota Vikings and bowling. He also loved reading and studying his bible, his friends at the Lutheran Social Service Westgate home, DAC and his special friend, Debbie.
He is survived by a brother, David.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27, at the Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service Chapel with Rev. Mark Anderson officiating.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Chisholm. To sign the guest book online and leave a memorial message please visit: www.ruppfuneralhome.com.
