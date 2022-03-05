Daniel Harlan Broten, age 56, of Tower, died unexpectedly March 2, 2022.
He was born March 6, 1965, in Virginia, the son of Harlan and Adeline (Gust) Broten; was a graduate of Tower-Soudan High School, Vermilion Community College and Eveleth Vocational Technical College. Dan married his soulmate on July 6, 1991, in Tower. He was employed by Potlatch for 10 years, and then at USS Minntac for the next 25 years. Dan enjoyed hunting, trapping, boating, fishing, snowmobiling, wild ricing, canning, gardening, camping, and making maple syrup. He was an adventurer and a traveler. His greatest enjoyment came from spending time with his family and friends. Dan was the Vice-President of the Penguins Snowmobile Club, a Member of the Prospector Loop 4-Wheeler Club, a Member of the Cross-Country Ski Trails Club, an instructor for 4-wheeler and Gun Safety classes, a member of the St. Martin’s Church Choir, and a member of the Knights of Columbus.
Dan is survived by his wife of 31 years, Brenda Broten; children, Brianna Soby, Katrina Broten (Kelly Blocker), and Anthony Broten (Tristen Tuura); granddaughter, Leona Broten; parents, Harlan and Adeline Broten; siblings: Lori (Jeff) Schulze, Lisa (Gordon) Dunkeld, Yvonne Broten, David (Joan) Broten; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and many, many friends.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Timothy Broten; in-laws, Cletus & Carol Shoen; sister-in-law, Julie Shoen; Godparents, Alex and Emma Gust; grandparents, Henry and Edna Broten.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 6, at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Tower. The gathering will continue Monday, March 7, from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. Memorial Mass at St. Martins. Rev. Fr. Beau Braun will be the Celebrant.
In honor of Dan, please wear camouflage or flannel. Also bring your favorite photo(s) to share on the poster boards.
Memorial are preferred.
Family services provided by Bauman-Vermilion- A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Tower. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Daniel Broten as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
