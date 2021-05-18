Daniel E. Lamphere

Daniel Lamphere, 71, of Hibbing, passed away Monday, May 17, 2021 at Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing.
He was born March 1, 1950, in Dell Rapids, S.D., to William and Ruth (Goodale) Lamphere. Daniel moved to Hibbing at a young age. He attended Hibbing High School. Following his attendance, he joined the Army. There he won the Physical Training Award at Fort Campbell. He served during the Vietnam War as a reconnaissance scout. He was also stationed in Germany. After an honorable discharge from the Army Danny was married to Debbie Peroceschi on Sept. 8, 1973, at First Lutheran Church in Hibbing. Danny was a great athlete. In 9th grade he played on the varsity football team. Danny also participated in golden gloves boxing, and track. Later, Danny joined the American Legion and also the gun club. Danny loved life and people. He enjoyed riding ATVs and camping at Bass Lake near Togo. He explored the network of trails nearby with his RZR. Danny loved the area so much that he was camp host for a summer. Danny also enjoyed getting together for coffee at Hibbing McDonalds early every morning. He occasionally continued to meet his good friend Nick Milkovich up until recently. Danny had many friends. A few are: Danny Nelson, Jack Vespa, Billy Hanegmon, and Lonnie Schmelzer and many more too numerous to mention. Danny worked for years in the field of construction. He worked for various companies. He also owned his own construction company. He built roads, constructed miles of fencing, and helped build the tunnels on the north shore. If you drive through them, think of him. Danny fought a courageous battle with cancer.
Danny is survived by his wife of 47 years, Debbie; children, Jonathan (Wendy) Lamphere, Diana (Gabriel) Hill; siblings: William Lamphere Jr., Karen (Fran) Panula, Dave (Cindy) Lamphere, Diane (Steve) Dilley; beloved grandson, Dominic Hill; adoptive siblings: Cheryl Jordan, Karen Olson, Steve Smith and Jeff Smith; adopted father, Kenny Smith; and dog Shakira; numerous nieces, nephews, extended relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ruth and William; adoptive mom, Peggy Smith; and beloved dog, Chico.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, May 21, at Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Interment will be held at Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing. Mid-Range Honor guard will accord military honors.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us a www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
