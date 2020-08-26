Daniel (Don) Kedrowski

Don died peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at the St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth.
Don was born on Oct. 30, 1935, in Little Falls, Minn. He was the 11th of 17 children of Michael and Mary Kedrowski. For 40+ years he worked for the Erie/LTV Mining company as a Furnace Operator and later a Maintenance Mechanic and was a 30+ year member of the McKinley Fire Department. He was married to Karen (Schultz) for 38+ years until she passed away from a courageous battle with cancer in 2003.
Don’s passions included fishing, hunting and anything outdoors. He loved spending time at the hunting shack and at Lake Vermilion with his family especially with his sons, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his two sons, Craig (Carolyn) Kedrowski, Kyle (Lori) Kedrowski; grandchildren: Melissa, Nick (Angela), Kristen (Jamie), Ryan, Reilly, Sean, Jake, Travis, Jay, Jill; and great-grandchildren: Grace, Izzy, Asher, Leo, Amelia, Lincoln and Emma; sister, Katherine Bollig; numerous nieces and nephews; as well as many relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Karen; sons, Cory, Kevin; and daughter-in-law, Lori.
A Celebration of Life for Daniel will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at the VFW in Gilbert. Light meal available at 5 p.m.
Final resting place will be in the Gilbert Cemetery.
