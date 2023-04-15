Daniel “Dan” Zubich, 80, of Onalaska, Wis., formerly of Babbitt, Minn., passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center. On his last healthy day of life, he partook in a few of his favorite pastimes—critiquing referees (specifically the NCAA Women’s Championship Basketball Game) and expressing extreme disappointment at the mere mention of eating a dinner consisting of leftovers. He was so headstrong in his opinions, he apparently decided enough was enough.
Dan was born September 30, 1942, in Hibbing, Minn., to Daniel and Beverly (Reed) Zubich. He grew up in the Brooklyn area of Hibbing and coached neighborhood kids in baseball and fast pitch softball. Dan graduated from Hibbing High School in 1960. He went on to earn his bachelor’s degree in education from Bemidji State University and eventually his master’s degree from the University of Southern Mississippi. He began teaching English at Babbitt High school in 1964 where he started “hustling” his future wife of almost 50 years, Kathy.
Dan and Kathy (Tranby) were married in 1974 and had two children, Danny and Taryn. During his 34 years at Babbitt High School, he was a favorite teacher to many students and an accomplished football, basketball, and baseball coach. He was a one-of-a-kind who had an incredibly unique way of clapping his hands as he cheered on his players. He was so proud to have the football bus occasionally “cruise Main Street” after a Friday night win. He bragged about being the two-time winner of the Mr. Legs contest during Winter Frolic, enjoyed sneaking up on his students after the bell rang to make sure they were quietly reading, and loved having his students watch movies with the volume cranked up to disrupt the hallways of the high school after reading books like Shane, The Call of the Wild, The Pearl, a Christmas Carol, and many other literary classics. During his entire 34-year teaching career at Babbitt High School, he wore the same beloved big red puffy coat all winter long. After retiring from Babbitt High School, he taught college writing courses and coached football, softball, and women’s basketball for five years at Northland Community College in Thief River Falls, MN.
Dan went on to become grandfather (aka Popsy, Papa, Grandpa Z) to his “5 reasons to live”—Jalen, Asher, Jordan, Tebow, and Zoey. He beamed when talking about his grandkids and all their accomplishments. His last years were filled with amazing adventures to Alaska and New England with friends and family, seeing his grandson graduate college and begin law school, cheering on his son and grandson as they won a Minnesota State High School Football Championship, cheering his granddaughter on as she won a Minnesota State High School Basketball Championship and accept a basketball scholarship to play at the University of North Carolina, and he was honored to have so many family members, friends, and favorite former students and athletes attend his surprise 80th birthday party.
Dan was hilariously crabby and provided endless moments of laughter and love to all those around him. His family and friends will forever tell stories of the adventures from his life and will continue to pass along “Popsy” one-liners. He was an avid reader, faithful Christian, and a true lover of poetry. His favorite days were complete when he could enjoy a good cup of coffee, watch Jeopardy and Petticoat Junction, and devour a sweet, preferably a fresh chocolate chip cookie. He was a kind, caring, supportive, and selfless husband, father, and grandfather. He was, and forever will be, the “most excellent buddy.”
Dan is survived by his wife, Kathy, of Onalaska, WI; son Danny (Becky), of Virginia, MN; daughter Taryn, of Onalaska, WI; his five grandchildren—Jalen, Asher, Jordan, Tebow, Zoey; and his “bestie” Ron Marinaro.
Loved ones welcoming Dan to Heaven are his parents, Daniel and Beverly Zubich; father and mother-in-law, Arnold and Pearl Tranby; brother, Dean Zubich; sister-in-law, Mary Tranby; brother-in-law, Roger Vraa; and his niece, Gina (Marinucci) Maki.
Plans are underway for a future celebration of life tentatively scheduled to take place in Northern Minnesota.
The family would like to thank the amazing staff in the Critical Care Unit and Palliative Care Unit at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center. In addition, the family would like to thank Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home for their assistance in helping care for Dan after his passing.
