Daniel ‘Dan’ Zubich

Daniel “Dan” Zubich, 80, of Onalaska, Wis., formerly of Babbitt, Minn., passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center. On his last healthy day of life, he partook in a few of his favorite pastimes—critiquing referees (specifically the NCAA Women’s Championship Basketball Game) and expressing extreme disappointment at the mere mention of eating a dinner consisting of leftovers. He was so headstrong in his opinions, he apparently decided enough was enough.

