Daniel ‘Dan’ David Rutchasky

Daniel “Dan” David Rutchasky, 57, of Cook, Minn., passed away on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 2 p.m. at Mlaker Funeral Home, Cook. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

