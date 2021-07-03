Daniel C. Pevach died suddenly on June 15, 2021.
Dan was born on April 8, 1954, in Virginia. He was proud to be a lifelong Iron Ranger. Dan graduated from Mountain Iron High School in 1972. In high school, his nickname of “Crotch” was created and stuck, and he was named Chief Red Raider in his senior year. Dan was a most loyal Mountain Iron-Buhl Rangers’ athletics fan, with years of trivia and statistics at the ready in his memory. His employer was Minntac for just over 30 years. He then enjoyed nearly two decades of retirement. Dan recorded the stats for MI-B basketball for the last nine years. Every Friday night would find Crotch at BG’s in Mountain Iron enjoying his voo-dews. Dan had a booming voice with a quick and unfiltered sense of humor, and yet he never had an unkind word to say about anyone. His final act of kindness was being an organ donor.
Dan is survived by family, including: the love of his life, AnMarie McLaughlin; his McLaughlin children-by-heart: Eric, Ryan, and Calli; grandchildren: Ashlee, Kylee, Annalee, Shaylee, Natalee, Jenessa, Anica, and Lilli; siblings: Debbie (Dave Wagner) Kirby, David (Linda) Martinson, Dennis (JoAnn) Martinson: sister-in-law, Nancy Martinson; nieces and nephews: Tracy (David) Kenyon, Terry Martinson, Jr., Tammy Dutkowski, Keith Martinson, Troy Martinson, Scott (Judy) Martinson, Derek Takanen and Kyle Russo; many great nieces and nephews; and several great-grand nieces and nephews. He is also survived by close friends: Peter Cerkvenik, Mike Kivi, Jimmy Nelson, Ray Roskoski, Dave Taus, and others too numerous to mention.
Dan was preceded in death by his father (1982); his mother (2020); his daughter-by-heart, Bonni McLaughlin (2008); his brother, Terry Martinson, Sr. (2012); his great-grand nephew, Jax Lanz (2014); and his close friend, Dan Moilan (1983).
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to MIB Hoops Club at Park State Bank of Mountain Iron.
A celebration of life will be Friday, July 9, at 3 p.m. at Range Funeral Home in Virginia, with a visitation time beginning at 2:30 p.m. Pastor Erik Roth will officiate.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or send condolences go to rangefuneralhomes.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.