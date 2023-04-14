Daniel Bernard Marchetti
Daniel Bernard Marchetti, 74, of Hibbing, Minn., went to his eternal home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.
Dan was born on April 5, 1949, in Ramsey, Minn.
He lived in Virginia, Minn., with parents Louie and Esther Marchetti, He graduated from Virginia High School in 1967.
He joined the Marine Corp in October of 1968 as Private First Class, Field Radio Operator and entered The Vietnam War, Unit: Battery “K” 4th BN 13th Marine, 1st Marine Division in 1969, where he earned two Purple Hearts, a National Defense Medal, a Vietnam Service Medal, and Medal for Good Conduct. He was Honorably Medically Discharged in 1970.
Dan was married and had two children, Gina Marchetti in 1976 and Brent Marchetti in 1979
After being discharged from the Marines, Dan went to work at Minntac as a train loader and when the mines shut down, went to work as an Avon salesman—which everyone agrees he was quite good at. Dan went to school for law enforcement at Hibbing Community College, after which he worked for the St. Louis County Sheriff department where he retired from in 2015, after 29 years of service.
Dan loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. The Sheriff’s Boundary Waters trips were legendary. He also loved the cabin on Lake Leander and spent much of his time taking care of the jobs that needed doing there; he and Brent always liked to go up to shovel the roof or chop wood for the sauna.
Daniel and Jacqueline Ann were married on September 5, 1984, and together for 38 and a half years of devoted marriage.
After retiring, Dan and Jacie loved to serve the Lord, going to church, volunteering annually at Thanksgiving dinner in Hibbing and also spent many weekends going to Jacie’s craft shows, when they weren’t traveling to see their beloved grandkids. Dan’s fish tales were told to everyone he knew and he always had an ear to listen to anyone who needed one. Dan was a life member of the Hibbing VFW and the DAV and was very active in the Sheriff’s union as the union president and fiercely fought for anyone who was treated unfairly. Their dog Sage will miss Dan and their rides together.
Daniel is survived by his loving wife, Jacie Marchetti, his son, Brent (Lisa) Marchetti, step sons, Timothy (T.J.) (Deva) Scott/Martinez, David Scott, Kevin (Maria) Merkling, step daughter, Paula (Bill) Siveny, and half sister, Sally Harder, along with grandchildren, Aiden Marchetti; Brody, Hudsyn, and Savanna Scott; Ashlyn Scott, Stephanie (Sam) Anderson, and Jimmy Merkling.
Preceded in death by parents, Louie and Esther Marchetti, daughter, Gina Marchetti, and brother, Bernie Marchetti
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Go Fund Me account.
Dan is being cremated and the family is having a celebration of life on Saturday, April 15th, 2023, from 1:00—3:00 pm at Open Door Church 12025 Corey Tracts Rd, Hibbing, MN 55746
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.