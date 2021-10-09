“Have I told you lately that I loved you?” Dana H. Miller, 77, formerly of Tower and Cherry Township, and retired resident at Swan Lake in Pengilly, Minn., left us on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at Sanford Health Neilson Place in Bemidji, Minn.
He was born July 28, 1944, to Eugene H. and Thelma (Airo) Miller in Chicago, Ill. Dana graduated from Bemidji State University with a Bachelors’ degree and furthered his studies at UND, graduating with a Masters Degree in history. He was employed as a Historian for the State of Minnesota working for the Research Center and Mineland Reclamation at the Discovery Center in Chisholm. He proudly served his country during the Vietnam War with the U.S. Army. He married Marcia (Wilson) Miller on Aug. 21, 1971, in Tower, and they recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Dana achieved Eagle Scout status, and was a proud Vietnam Vet. He was a lifetime VFW member, along with the Disabled American Veterans (DAV), and the Vietnam Veterans of America. He was an avid reader, cherished his time with grandchildren, and always greeted them with “Have I told you lately that I loved you?”. He and Marcia were winter Texans, spending the season in Galveston Island, Texas.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Marcia Miller, Pengilly, Minn.; sons, Nathan (Andrea) Miller, Highlands Ranch, Colo., and Darin (Katie) Miller, Lino Lakes, Minn.; sister-in-law, Patty (Jim) Helin, Minneapolis, Minn.; brother-in-law, Leo Jeffrey (Gloria) Wilson, Philippines/Guam; four grandchildren, Harper, Maxtan, Tavian, and Danlen Miller; along with his two nieces and two nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Thelma.
Funeral services for Dana will be 11 a.m., Friday, Oct.15, 2021, at the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. Mike Adams will officiate.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the memorial service at the funeral home on Friday.
Private Interment will be in the Nashwauk Cemetery, Nashwauk, Minn.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to your local DAV organization, or the National DAV.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
