Dana H. Miller, 77, Swan Lake, Minn., died Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at Sanford Health Neilson Place in Bemidji, Minn.

Funeral arrangements are pending with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing.

To plant a tree in memory of Dana Miller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Load entries