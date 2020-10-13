Dan Terzich

Dan Terzich, 80, of Fridley, formerly of Hibbing, passed away peacefully, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, with his family by his side.

Dan is survived by his wife of 57 years, Virginia (Gena); son, Scott (Aimee) of Hibbing; daughter, Sheri (JP) Nadeau of Ham Lake; son, Tom of Cambridge; brother, Steve (Dolly); sister, Sharon (Marty) Ban; sisters-in-law, Marilyn Terzich, Margaret Hocking and Marianne Terzich; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and many other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Eva; brothers, Joe and Michael; granddaughter, Ashley; and many other family members.

Private burial will be held June 26, 2021, at Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing, with a Celebration of Dan’s life to follow for all to join at noon at St. Michaels Serbian Hall.

