Dan Joseph Marafiot died on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, after a lengthy illness.
He was born July 25, 1944, in the Biwabik Hospital to Joseph and Gertrude (Conaway) Marafiot. He graduated from Biwabik High School and, as part of a graduation gift, took a train trip to California to visit family.
He worked many jobs over the years, including at a local radio station, City of Biwabik, St. Louis County Social Services and the Merritt House. He loved to tell stories of his time working for the Carson and Barnes Circus.
He met and married the love of his life, Linda Randa, on May 1, 1976, in Biwabik.
Dan is survived by his wife, Linda; daughters, Jodi (Matt) Anderson, Kim (Thad) Sweeney; son, Joseph (Kris) Marafioti; grandchildren: Mark (Kaylee Hage) Anderson, Logan (Paul Kramer) Anderson, Samantha Schmid, Alex Marafiot, Jessica Schmid, Michelle Anderson, Zach Johnson, Garrett Johnson, Domonic Marafiot; great-grandson, Anthony Schmid; siblings, Gail (Jon) Ohman, Patrick Harrington; brother-in-law, Richard Nikunen; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friends Sue Laine and Chuck and Carol Gray. He was looking forward to the birth of his second great-grandchild in January.
He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Marafiot; mother, Gertrude Marafiot Harrington; stepfather, Bernard "Bud" Harrington; sister, Judy Nikunen; sister-in-law, Susan Olson; and mother- and father-in-law, Elmer and Marion Randa.
A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, at Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert. Family requests masks and social distancing.
