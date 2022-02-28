Dan ‘Danny’ Betters

Dan “Danny” Joseph Betters of Elk River was born in Hibbing, Minn., on Aug. 9, 1953. He is the son of George Betters and Angeline Polovich. Dan attended Hibbing High School where for three years, he was a wrestler for the Hibbing High School Wrestling Team. He worked in the Mines for U.S. Steel for several years. In 1984, after being laid off, he moved to Ham Lake, Minn., where he stayed with Mike and Carolyn Tindal. He took a job with U.S. Filter (Johnson Screens) in New Brighton, Minn. Due to medical issues Dan retired in 2014. Dan married Shirley Jane (Tindal) on September 7, 1985, in Zimmerman, Minn.. Dan and Shirley have one daughter, Ashley Ann. He gained 2 “adopted” daughters, Michelle and Tina. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and snowmobiling. He loved being involved with his grandchildren and great grandchildren which brought great joy to his life.
On Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, his body finally gave in to all his health complications.
Dan is survived by his wife, Shirley of 36 years; and his daughters: Michelle (Jeremy) Collins, Tina Morris, and Ashley Betters. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and three great grandchildren and grand fur babies!
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bud (George) and Angie Betters; brother, Gordon Betters; and sister, Evan.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. Those who knew him will remember him and laugh at all the alternative names for people and his one liners.
Celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 19, at Refuge an Evangelical Free Church 25620-4th St. W, Zimmerman. Luncheon to follow.
