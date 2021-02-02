Dan A. Otonichar, 69, of Mountain Iron, Minn., died suddenly on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at his home in Mountain Iron.
He was born Sept. 15, 1951, in Virginia, Minn., to Anthony and Helen “Jean” (Matson) Otonichar. Dan was a 1969 graduate of Gilbert High School and later received his Bachelor's Degree in elementary education from Bemidji State University. He began his teaching career in Lyle, Minn., where he taught sixth grade, driver’s education and served as acting principal.
On Aug. 10, 1973, he married Rhonda Brown in Biwabik, Minn. In 1978 they returned to the Iron Range and Dan began working at Inland Steel. He retired from Arcelor Mittal in mining operations.
Dan enjoyed fishing, cooking and time spent at the cabin on the lake. He was faithful at attending his children and grandchildren’s sporting events and during the summer enjoyed giving the grandkids rides on the pontoon and jet skis. He was a talented woodworker who enjoyed making furniture.
Survivors include his wife, Rhonda; children, Corey (Elisha) Otonichar of Chisholm and Breiann (Charles) Simon of Virginia; grandchildren: Kobe, Kirsten, Christopher, Natalie and Kaylee; sisters, DeeAnn (Larry) Lindholm of Mountain Iron and Debra Otonichar of McKinley.
He was preceded in death by their first born daughter, Amy Marie; and his parents, Tony and Jean.
Visitation for Dan will be from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, at Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert. Current COVID mandates including masking will be followed.
Graveside burial service will be 1 p.m. Thursday in the Lakeside Cemetery in Biwabik, with Mary Lou Sixberry officiating.
