Dale William Theel, 42, died Dec. 22, 2021, at his home in Burnsville. Dale arrived into this world on Aug. 7, 1978, to Dan and Barb (Johnson). Those that knew Dale know that he gave 100 percent Good As Bad – Dale was all in!
Throughout his life Dale worked a variety of jobs, from drywall to maintenance. His most current position was at the Fairfield Inn & Suites in Shakopee.
Dale is survived by his daughter, Sadie Theel (Jacob); and his son, Davis Theel; mother, Barb (Ken) Fredrickson; sister, Nancy (Aaron) Lamppa; nephew, Alex (Anna) Bee; and great-niece and nephew, Avery and Aldyn Bee. He is also survived by his step siblings: Jen Bever, Joe (Michele) Fredrickson, Jeff Struna, and Codi Forsman; his stepmother, Toni Theel; his grandmother, Wanda Theel; his good friend, Laura Robinson; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He is preceded in death by his father, Dan; his grandmother, Doris Johnson who he just met for the first time in Heaven; two grandfathers whom he was named after, Dale Theel and Bill Johnson; and his cousins, Jeff, Jody, and Sam.
We would like to thank Dale's family and friends who took a chance on him, helped him through the rough patches and prayed for him. Because of each of you, we were all given bonus years of memories with him.
A Memorial service will be held Saturday, Jan. 15, at Range Funeral Home in Virginia at 1 p.m. with visitation beginning one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit rangefuneralhomes.com.
