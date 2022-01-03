Dale Thomas Peterson, 77, of Eveleth, Minn., passed away on Saturday, Dec 18, 2021, at Edgewood Vista in Virginia, Minn.
He was born on April 7, 1944, in Zim, Minn., to Knute and Celia (Anthony) Peterson. Dale graduated from Cherry High School, before being drafted into the Army. After his service, he attended Bemidji State University receiving his bachelor’s degree in accounting. Dale was united in marriage to Rebecca (White) Peterson on Sept. 5, 1980. He was a member of Hope Community Presbyterian Church. Dale was an active member of the Eveleth Elks #1161 and Eveleth Masonic Lodge #239. He enjoyed spending time at his brother’s cabin on the Whiteface Reservoir. Dale helped his brother with projects and especially liked spending time fishing. Dale also liked attending local dirt track races and watching NASCAR.
Dale is survived by his wife, Rebecca Peterson; children, Brandon (Charity), Steven, and Paul (Lindsey) and mother-in-law, Priscilla White. Also, numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, and sisters.
A private Celebration of Life was held at Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home in Eveleth, Minn. A burial service will be held at the Zim Cemetery later in the spring of 2022.
The family would like to thank Essentia Health in Virginia and Duluth; Benedictine Health Care and especially everyone at Edgewood Vista.
Memorial gifts may be made in his name to the Minnesota Elks Youth Camp.
