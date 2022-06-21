Dale Rudy Luoma, age 82, of Eveleth, died Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Essentia-St. Mary’s Medical Center.
He was born April 9, 1940, in Virginia the son of Jacob and Lyla (Nissila) Luoma. Dale married Janet Tokvam on Aug. 21, 1969, in Buhl and they were longtime Iron Range residents. Dale was employed as a stone setter and bricklayer. He was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Virginia where he served as an Elder. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and reading the Bible.
Dale is survived by his wife of 53 years, Janet; daughters, Shelly (Delray) Sauder and Lara (Greg) Anderson all of Iron; siblings, Darryl Luoma of Mountain Iron and Cheryl Michael of Arizona; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren; extended family and friends.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents; and son, Allen Luoma.
A Memorial Service for Dale will be at 10 a.m. Saturday June 25, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Virginia. Pastor Brad Felix will officiate. A gathering time for family and friends will begin one hour prior to the service at the Church. Inurnment will follow in the Cherry Cemetery.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
