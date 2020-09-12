Dale Robert Bonneville, 89, of Cohasset, Minn., passed away peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 surrounded by family. Dale passed after a lengthy illness that he refused to surrender to, enjoying his friends and family right to the end.
Dale was born May 7, 1931 in Duluth. Dale married Juanita "Nita" Williams, Dec. 24, 1951, while serving our nation in the US Air Force. Upon leaving the Air Force, they moved to Minnesota and their family grew to include three children, Terry, Arnita, and Dale Junior.
Dale was an avid outdoorsman; hunting, fishing, and enjoying the natural beauty of Minnesota. He had a successful career in the Minnesota mining industry and eventually settled in Cohasset, Minn.
While serving in the Air Force, Dale became a member of the "Atomic Veterans" community. These veterans were a small group of service members that served during the nuclear weapons development and testing programs in Nevada in the early stages of the Cold War Era.
Dale is survived by his daughters, Terry Bonneville of Cohasset, Minn., Arnita (JP) Hogan of Frisco, Texas; brother, Ben; sister, Sharon (Jamie) Bray; four grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and one great-great granddaughter.
Dale was preceded in death by his wife, Nita; son, Dale; three brothers, Roland, Stephen, James; and two sisters, Sandra and Darlene.
Memorial Services will be held on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, Minn.
A graveside internment ceremony with military honors will follow immediately at the Wildwood Cemetery, Cohasset, Minn.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, Minn. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.