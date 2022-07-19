Dale Ray Hutchings

Dale Ray Hutchings

May 12, 1943 — July 13, 2022

Service information

Jul 22
Visitation
Friday, July 22, 2022
10:00AM-11:00AM
Chisholm Assembly of God Church
430 Iron Drive
Chisholm, MN 55719
Jul 22
Memorial Service
Friday, July 22, 2022
11:00AM-11:30AM
Chisholm Assembly of God Church
430 Iron Drive
Chisholm, MN 55719
