Dale Ray Hutchings
May 12, 1943 — July 13, 2022
To send flowers to the family of Dale Hutchings, please visit Tribute Store.
Memorial Services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 22, in the Chisholm Assembly of God with Rev. Micah Reed officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church followed by a Military Tribute by the Chisholm American Legion before services in the church. Military Rites will be accorded by the Mid-Range Honor Guard after services outside of church. Inurnment will be in Chisholm Cemetery at a later date.
Dale Ray Hutchings, 79, of Chisholm, died Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at New Journey Assisted Living in Eveleth. Dale was born May 12, 1943, in Elbow Lake, Minn., to Ray and Laila (Stavos) Hutchings. He was raised on a family farm, along with his siblings in Elbow Lake, Minn., where he learned mechanical skills from his dad and also attended a country school. They later moved to Park Rapids, Minn., where he attended and graduated from Park Rapids High School. He joined the MN National Guard and shortly after, transferred to the US Army during the Vietnam Era. He served at Fort Hood, Texas, and Gelnhausen, Germany with the Bravo Company, 122nd maintenance battalion, 3rd Armored Division as a supply sergeant. Dale was united in marriage to Lorna Jean Spinner on May 18, 1968. He became a boiler operator for the Anoka-Ramsey Community College. He had raised his family throughout Minnesota working as a salesman in various companies and had moved to Arizona for many years before relocating to the Iron Range in 2018. Dale was a member of the Assembly of God Church, and the Chisholm American Legion Press Lloyd Post 247. He enjoyed spending time with his family, going fishing, hiking in Arizona in the foothills of Superstition Mountain, traveling, and his AA group of 28 years. Dale's family would like to thank the staff of New Journey Assisted Living Facility in Eveleth.
Dale is lovingly survived by his three sons: Steve (Kerry), Larry (Carol) and Kenny; six grandchildren: Luke, Erica, Olivia, Cheryl, Dylan and James, three great-grandchildren: Aria, C.J. and Brayden; brother, Mark (Carleen) and sister, Gayle Lindgren (Rob Mackay). He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Lorna Jean, son, Kert, dearest companion, Donna Sparks, siblings: Sonja, Janet, Roger, Douglas, Lonny and Jerry.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Chisholm. www.ruppfuneralhome.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.