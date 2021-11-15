Dale R. Berg, 74, lifelong resident of Hibbing, died Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at the Mayo Clinic Health System of Eau Claire, Wis.
He was born Aug.12, 1947, to Lawrence and Fannie (Sallila) Berg in Hibbing. He attended Hibbing Schools and graduated from Hibbing in 1965. He later attended and completed a two year RN Degree from Hibbing Community College. Dale proudly served his country with the United States Air Force during the Vietnam Era. He married Marcella Smith on April 4, 1981, at the First Lutheran Church in Hibbing. He was employed with National Steel Pellet Company as a maintenance mechanic, later he would work for Golden Crest Nursing Home and Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing as an RN. Dale finished out his career with Blandin Paper Company where he was a planner and part of the medical response team. He retired at the age of 59 from Blandin after 10 years of service. Dale was active in his church, he was a former council member and Sunday School teacher at First Lutheran Church in Hibbing. He loved playing guitar, hunting, fishing, was known as a talented woodworker, and especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Dale is survived by his wife, Marcella Berg, Hibbing; four children: Charles Berg, Harrisonville, Mo., Craig (Kimberely) Berg, Wentzville, Mo., Terri (John) Yliniemi Jr., Rogers, Monn., and Scott (Tanya) Smith, Monticello, Minn.; his twin sister, Gail (Ken) Gilleshammer, St. Louis, Park, Minn.; 10 grandchildren: Jocelyn, Jacob, Joseph, Nicholas, Daniel, and Zachary Berg, Tyler Ylineimi, Marisa (Jacob) Strandmo, Jack, and Conner Smith, two great twin grandsons, Peter and James Strandmo; along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings: Dorothy Aho, Lawrence Berg Jr., Phyllis Garmaker, Darlene Willett, Norma Petrich, and Judy Johnson.
Funeral services for Dale will be at noon, Friday, Nov. 19, at First Lutheran Church in Hibbing. The Rev. John Dietz will officiate.
Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the noon service at the church on Friday.
Private interment will be in Maple Hill cemetery of Hibbing.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
