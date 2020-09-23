Dale James Arola, 86, of Phoenix, Ariz., died peacefully in his home on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, of Parkinson’s Disease.
Dale was born on Oct. 9, 1933, in Nashwauk, Minn. He graduated from Nashwauk High School, Hibbing Junior College, the University of Minnesota-Duluth with a BS in Mathematics and Chemistry, and the University of Wisconsin-Superior with an MS in Education. Dale served two years in the Army in Oahu, Hawaii, and a second term in Fort Sill, Okla., during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He then taught senior high mathematics in the Proctor School District for 30 years.
He was a man of many talents and interests. Some of them were deer and duck hunting, fishing, camping, traveling, gardening, wood carving and being in nature.
Dale married Patricia Schullo of Nashwauk on June 9, 1956, and they celebrated sixty-four years together. They had two daughters; a premature baby who died shortly after birth, and Kathleen Mary Arola-Johnson of Phoenix.
Dale is survived by his wife, Pat, his daughter, Kathleen, and her spouse, Stan, all of Phoenix; as well as brothers, Donald of Sartell, Minn., and Duane of Nashwauk; sister, Deanna of Black Duck, Minn.. and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Fannie Arola of Nashwauk; and sister, Dorothy Knott of Marcell, Minn.
Dale will be buried in the Nashwauk Cemetery at a later date.
The family welcomes memories, stories and photos on Dale’s tribute page at https://www.messingermortuary.com/obituary/Dale-Arola.
