Dale A. Buchwitz, 85, of Hibbing went to be with his Heavenly Father on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. He now knows no more pain or sorrow.
He was born Nov. 1, 1935, in Villard, Minn., the son of William and Minia (Miller) Buchwitz. He attended school in Hibbing. Dale was united in marriage to Barbara J. Flewell in Hibbing.
Dale worked as a heavy equipment operator first at the Keewatin Sawmill, and then at the Eveleth Mines where he had more than 20 years of service. He attended the Hibbing Alliance Church for more than 40 years. He enjoyed building 2 homes and a barn to store the camper that he also built. He enjoyed repairing cars, including the 1935 Ford Truck that he restored and drove.
Dale is survived by his wife of more than 65 years, Barbara; children: Bonnie (Bob) Hyatt of Hibbing, Connie (Ricky) Nelson of Buhl, Minn., Renee (Scott) Matsen of Hibbing, Dale (Lisa) Buchwitz of Grampian, Pa., and Daniel Buchwitz of Dilworth, Minn.; brother, Bill (Sandi) Buchwitz of Hibbing; 14 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and numerous extended family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; six brothers; and three sisters.
A private funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at the Anderson-Daniels Funeral Home chapel. The Rev. Kevin Norton will officiate.
Interment will be in the Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
The service will be live-streamed on the Bauman Funeral Home Facebook page and on the website for all who wish to see it.
Family services are provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
