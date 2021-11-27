Dakota John Smith, 11, of Aurora, died Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, due to injuries sustained in a car accident occurring near Gilbert, Minn.
He was born April 16, 2010 in Virginia, Minn., the son of Betty Smith and Scott Kruckeberg. He attended Mesabi East, Mountain Iron, and Virginia schools throughout his life. Dakota was living in Aurora, Minn., at the time of his death.
Dakota’s favorite sport was baseball and he enjoyed video games and nerf gun battles as well. He treasured spending time with his mother, Betty Smith, and siblings, Madisyn, Payton and Zander.
Dakota is survived by his siblings, Madisyn Smith, Payton Edwards, and Zander Smith; father, Scott Kruckeberg; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Smith (involved in the same fatal car accident); and aunt, Mary Smith.
The funeral service will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1, at the Bauman-Cron Funeral home in Virginia. The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home Facebook page. A Graveside service is planned for May 2022 at Argo Cemetery in Babbitt, Minn.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
