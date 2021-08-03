Cynthia Lee (Kamunen) Westby , 66, of Britt, Minn., went home to her Lord and Savior on Saturday, July 31, 2021, after a long and courageous battle with COPD. She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family.
She was born on June 18, 1955, to the late Tero and Lois (Jarvi) Kamunen. Cindy married Alden Westby on Sept. 23, 1972.
Cindy was a homemaker but also had various jobs throughout her life including PCA, clerk, and a personal housekeeper. She enjoyed her church and deeply valued her salvation. She knew where she would be spending eternity and that this was her temporary home. She had several hobbies such as gardening and her house plants, baking, cooking, scrapbooking and belonged to a cardmaking club. She loved fishing, camping and birdwatching. She enjoyed card games and online games with friends. Cindy was very proud of her Finnish heritage. Her family, her ‘littles’, were the light of her life.
Cindy is survived by the love of her life, Alden; children: Laura (John) Tassoni of Gilbert, Shelly (Paul) Johnson of Britt, Coya (Randy) Williams of Great Falls, Mont., and Alden (Theresa) Westby, Jr. of Britt; grandchildren: Hannah, Anthony (Morgan) and Nathan Tassoni, Andrew and Logan Johnson, Cameron and Hayden Williams, Ellie and Louis Westby; great grandchildren: Grace LeeAnn Povhe and Stevie Lucille and Charlie Rose Tassoni; siblings: Steve Kamunen, Beth (Jeff) Anderson and Terry Kamunen. She is also survived and treasured by numerous sisters and brothers-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and beloved friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her father- and mother-in-law: John Sr. and Lucille Westby; and sister-in-law, Patty Kamunen.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Joseph Martinelli, East Range Hospice, Bauman Family Funeral Homes and Pastor Gus Layman.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Heritage Trail Bible Church. Pastor Gus Layman will officiate.
A gathering time for family and friends will begin one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorials are preferred.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
