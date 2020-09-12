Cynthia "Cindy" M. Seck, 94, a resident of Alden Gardens of Bloomingdale, Ill., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.
She was born April 13, 1926, in Virginia, Minn., to August and Nettie Beste. Cindy married her high school sweetheart, Earl Seck on Feb. 27, 1945, in California while he was serving in the Navy and she was a civilian Naval employee. After his military service, they settled in St. Paul, Minn., where their three children were born. In the 1960's they moved to Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., where they lived for almost 50 years. She and Earl were married for almost 70 years when he passed away in 2014. She was a very active member of her church, where she served in Children's Ministry, Youth Ministry, and participated in Navigator's and Evangelism Explosion. She loved to decorate and entertain, making everyone feel at home.
She is survived by her son, Ronald (Jeannie) Seck of Arizona; her daughter, Linda (Jonathan) Krier of Wheaton; daughter-in-law, Linda Seck; seven grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter. She is also survived by one brother, Thomas Beste.
She was preceded in death by her husband; one son, James; her oldest grandson, Joshua; her parents; and her siblings, William, John, Nina, Robert and James.
A private interment will be held at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, Ill.
Memorial gifts may be directed to Coral Ridge Presbyterian Church in Ft Lauderdale, Fla., designated for Evangelism Explosion in memory of Cindy Seck.
Services held privately.
Family and friends may sign a guestbook at hultgrenfh.com. For more information, please call Hultgren Funeral Home at 630-668-0027.
