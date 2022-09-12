Cynthia Ann Eliason

Cynthia Ann Eliason, 67, of Gilbert, passed away on September 5, 2022, at Essentia Health – Virginia, with her family by her side.

Cynthia was born on June 10, 1955, in Oceanside, Calif., to Ralph and Pauline Gangl. She graduated from Nashwauk High School in 1973. She had a strong work ethic; at one point she worked 3 jobs to support herself through Itasca Community College courses. She married the love of her life; Michael Eliason on October 14, 1978. She ran a daycare at home for several years. She then worked in sales for Burgher Office and later Kimberly-Clark. Cindy owned and operated Jim’s Seldom Bar in Gilbert for 18 years.

