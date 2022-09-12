Cynthia Ann Eliason, 67, of Gilbert, passed away on September 5, 2022, at Essentia Health – Virginia, with her family by her side.
Cynthia was born on June 10, 1955, in Oceanside, Calif., to Ralph and Pauline Gangl. She graduated from Nashwauk High School in 1973. She had a strong work ethic; at one point she worked 3 jobs to support herself through Itasca Community College courses. She married the love of her life; Michael Eliason on October 14, 1978. She ran a daycare at home for several years. She then worked in sales for Burgher Office and later Kimberly-Clark. Cindy owned and operated Jim’s Seldom Bar in Gilbert for 18 years.
In her earlier years, Cindy loved camping, fishing, and watching brother race stock cars. In later years, she enjoyed planting flowers, feeding and watching the birds (cussing at the squirrels for eating the birdseed), shopping on QVC, and snacking on Dairy Queen ice cream and dark chocolate M&M’s. One of the ways Cindy expressed love was by cooking vast amounts of food for those she cared about.
Mike found a notebook in Cindy’s room in which she wrote; “Greatest Accomplishments,” marrying Mike, my beautiful girls, Misty and Christy.
She was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease several years ago, and earlier this year, diagnosed with ALS. She passed away with Golden Girls playing on TV, and her remote nearby. Her family is so grateful that up until she was admitted to the hospital, she was able to walk, communicate, smoke Marlboro 100’s, and remain in the comfort of her home.
Cindy is survived by her husband, Mike, daughters; Christy (Erin) Hartline, and Misty (Keith Murphy) Eliason, granddaughter, Portia Hartline, Brothers; Steve (Lynne) , Dale (Dana), and Darrin (Traci) Gangl, as well as many other family and friends.
She was preceded by her parents. She will be deeply missed by all.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, September 16, 2022, at noon, at Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert, with Ft. Justin Fish officiating. Interment will be at Gilbert Cemetery. A luncheon will be held at the Gilbert VFW after the service.
Arrangements are entrusted to Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert.
