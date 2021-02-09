Curtis L. Mihm, 76, of Winona, passed away Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, at his home.
Curtis Lee was born July 18, 1944, in Hibbing, Minn., to Arnold and Mary (Castropel) Mihm. He graduated from Hibbing High School (1962) and Hibbing Junior College (1964). He attended the University of Minnesota and during his last quarter at the U of M in 1968, he was drafted into the US Army. He was honorably discharged in 1970 and served our country at Fort Campbell, Kentucky and Okinawa, Japan. While at the U of M, Curt was a member of the marching band and played the baritone. The band had the honor of playing in the inaugural parade for President Lyndon B. Johnson and Vice President Hubert Humphry, a Minnesotan.
In 1968, he married Barbara C. McLean in St. Paul, Minn. Together they raised three children, Brian, Derek, and Janelle. Over the years he enjoyed camping, biking and hiking with his family. He also was active in softball and volleyball teams and especially enjoyed playing golf. Through the years, Curt and Barbara were able to make four trips to Australia to meet and visit with Barbara’s family and friends.
He was formerly employed at Watkins for six years and then in 1976 he began his career with Peerless Chain and retired as the Human Resource Director in 2009. While at Peerless, he organized the Peerless Golf League at Westfield. He was a member of the Winona Sunrise Kiwanis and was active with their Kindergarten Reading Program. Kiwanis members read to kindergarteners and gave them books.
Curt was very active at Wesley United Methodist Church, Winona, where he held many leadership positions. He served his community in numerous ways, which led to his being honored with Winona’s Community Service Award in 1979 and Outstanding Alumni Award for Hibbing JC in 1980. He was on the board of directors of the Winona Kiwanis Sunrisers, Board of Directors of Group Homes of Winona, American Red Cross and other boards and committees in Winona.
Curt is survived by his wife, Barbara; three children: Brian Mihm, Rochester, Minn., and his son Landon Mihm; Derek (Meredith) Mihm, Winona, and their children: Hazel, Raphael, Augustus, and Olive Mihm; and Janelle (Brian) Perry, La Crosse, Wis., her son Kaden Krause and step sons: Josh Perry and Conner Perry; a sister, Jewel Mihm, Roseville, Minn.; a brother, Douglas (Linda) Mihm, Eveleth, Minn.; nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Due to the pandemic and current restrictions, the memorial service will be held at a future date.
Memorials can be directed to: Winona Kiwanis Sunrisers, P.O. Box 351, Winona, MN 55987; Wesley United Methodist Church, 114 Broadway Street, West, Winona, MN; or Winona Health Hospice, 175 Wabasha Street, East, Winona, MN.
Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Crematory, Winona, MN and Fountain City, WI. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.
