Curtis D. Peterson
March 6, 1963 — February 21, 2022
Curtis D. Peterson, 58, of Aurora, Minn., passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022.
Curt was born in Aurora on March 6, 1963, to George and Bessie Peterson. He was the youngest of four. He graduated from Aurora-Hoyt Lakes High School in 1981. Curt worked at Jim's Chevrolet in Aurora until he was 21, when he answered his nation’s call and enlisted in the United States Air Force. He served from 1984-1988 and was honorably discharged. He had a dream tour, working in the motor pool as a special vehicle maintenance mechanic at Hickam AFB, Honolulu, Hawaii, followed by Nellis AFB, Las Vegas, Nevada. After his service, Curt worked with his brother, Steven, at Gasoline Alley until 1989, when he started work at HibTac. Curt loved to fix things and make motors turn.
Following his service, Curt returned home to Aurora, where he met the love of his life, Amy Johnson. They married on Nov. 30, 1990. Together, they had three sons, Matthew, Michael, and Jonathan. For thirty years, he gave everything he had to better his wife and sons’ lives, and they couldn’t dream of having a better Dad. Curt was elated to become a grandfather this summer, and we are sure that he will be watching over his grandchildren.
Curt loved spending time with Amy and the boys. They rode wheelers and sleds, hunted, fished, and worked in the garage together. He was an avid fan of the Wild and the Vikings. For friends and family, you could always count on him to help, whether you were moving, building, or your car broke down. Curt retired from HibTac in 2019, and loved every minute of his retirement. He and Amy were happy to finally start renovating their home of twenty years.
Curtis is survived by his wife and partner of thirty-one years, Amy Peterson; siblings, Steven Peterson of White Township, Phyllis (Robert) Draszt of Gilbert, and Barbara Johnson of Aurora; children, Matthew (Tessa) Peterson of Fayal Township, Michael Peterson of Embarrass, and Jonathan Peterson of Aurora; mother-in-law, Gloria (Gerald) Chopp; mother-in-law, Kristen Johnson; brothers-in-law, Thomas (Amy) Johnson and James Johnson; and sister-in-law, Gina (Ryan Holcomb) Johnson; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Bessie Peterson; father-in-law, Thomas Johnson; sister-in-law, Sue Peterson; and special friend and uncle, Paul Backman.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, March 4, at Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora. The Aurora/Hoyt Lakes Color Guard will perform military honors at 4:30pm at the funeral home. Immediately following, friends and family may gather at the Aurora American Legion.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.